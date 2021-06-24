8,555 Shares in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Purchased by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. Wexford Capital LP owned 0.09% of Citi Trends as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Cowbird Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth about $26,379,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth about $7,663,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 79,853 shares during the period. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,141,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.02. The firm has a market cap of $776.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,985. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTRN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

