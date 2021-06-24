8,686 Shares in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in ENI by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 217,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 637,841 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 2.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 704,881 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 187,091.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 548,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 171,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter.

Get ENI alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on E. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE E opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.5813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.