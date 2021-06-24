879 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.48. The stock had a trading volume of 221,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,408,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $609.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $55.66 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.18%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

