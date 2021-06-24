88mph Trading Down 24.2% Over Last Week (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, 88mph has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One 88mph coin can now be bought for $29.52 or 0.00086046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $10.79 million and $126,878.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00055835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00020791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.98 or 0.00615031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00040308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00077153 BTC.

88mph Profile

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 392,905 coins and its circulating supply is 365,716 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

