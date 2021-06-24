9,282 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO opened at $177.88 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.57 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $502,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,071,029.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.