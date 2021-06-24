A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

AMKBY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.30. 72,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,126. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

