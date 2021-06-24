ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 27.46.

ABBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 32 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 26 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

