AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Lifted by Blackhill Capital Inc.

Blackhill Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.3% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $115.21. 63,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,011,021. The stock has a market cap of $203.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.63. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.