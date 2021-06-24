AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 39658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

Specifically, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $144,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABCL. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

