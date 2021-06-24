Aberdeen Latin American Income (LON:ALAI) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.88

Aberdeen Latin American Income (LON:ALAI) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ALAI traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 58 ($0.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,027. The company has a market capitalization of £33.13 million and a P/E ratio of -4.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.41. Aberdeen Latin American Income has a 1 year low of GBX 46.70 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

Get Aberdeen Latin American Income alerts:

Aberdeen Latin American Income Company Profile

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Latin American Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Latin American Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.