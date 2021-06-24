Aberdeen Latin American Income (LON:ALAI) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.88

Aberdeen Latin American Income (LON:ALAI) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
ALAI traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 58 ($0.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,027. The company has a market capitalization of £33.13 million and a P/E ratio of -4.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.41. Aberdeen Latin American Income has a 1 year low of GBX 46.70 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.
Aberdeen Latin American Income Company Profile
