Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,779,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Abiomed by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Abiomed by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $321.70 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.39 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.33.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.25.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

