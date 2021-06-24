Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Down 2.8% on Insider Selling

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)’s share price traded down 2.8% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $310.85 and last traded at $312.85. 7,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 305,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.70.

Specifically, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.