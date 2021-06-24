Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 64.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Snap-on by 8.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Snap-on by 13.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Snap-on by 42.4% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $5,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $286,548.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $781,082.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total value of $1,807,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,632 shares of company stock worth $16,943,066. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA opened at $219.22 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $128.10 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.