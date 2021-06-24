Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $396,000 in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 151,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Sesen Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SESN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 894,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 64,896 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 270,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 160,314 shares during the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $4.12 on Thursday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

