Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,560 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trecora Resources were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TREC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 87,034 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 715,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 44,490 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

In other Trecora Resources news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius bought 31,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $267,681.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $202.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC).

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.