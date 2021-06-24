Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PACW opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.61. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

