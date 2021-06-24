Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 35,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 3.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 21.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70. Marine Products Co. has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 9.01%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Marine Products Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.