Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 114.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 58.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

ZS stock opened at $218.86 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.05 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,343.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $1,239,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,017,679.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,987 shares of company stock worth $25,535,934 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

