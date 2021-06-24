Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.

NYSE:ACN opened at $285.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.96. Accenture has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $294.50. The stock has a market cap of $181.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Accenture alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.52.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,010. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.