Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.
NYSE:ACN opened at $285.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.96. Accenture has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $294.50. The stock has a market cap of $181.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.
In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,010. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.