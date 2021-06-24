Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.10 billion-13.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.54 billion.Accenture also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.710-8.800 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.52.

NYSE ACN opened at $285.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.96. The stock has a market cap of $181.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $294.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,048 shares of company stock worth $8,568,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

