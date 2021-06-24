Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $294.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Accenture stock traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.45. 111,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,838. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,048 shares of company stock worth $8,568,010. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after purchasing an additional 107,688 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

