Acute Angle Cloud Price Tops $0.0052 on Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $334,618.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,772.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,980.32 or 0.05695016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.64 or 0.01405228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00388475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00126807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.58 or 0.00614222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.70 or 0.00381606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006813 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00037598 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

