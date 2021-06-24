Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADPT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,255 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $207,730.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,729,361 shares in the company, valued at $68,361,640.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,344 shares of company stock worth $6,240,157 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

