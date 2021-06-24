adbank (ADB) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, adbank has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. adbank has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $117,740.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00020529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.44 or 0.00609294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00040118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00076938 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,786,555 coins. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

