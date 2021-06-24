Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,258.00

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,258 ($42.57) and last traded at GBX 3,254 ($42.51), with a volume of 16432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,224 ($42.12).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,536.33 ($33.14).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.66 billion and a PE ratio of 18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,839.22.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

