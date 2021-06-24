Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40 billion-10.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.46 billion.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $200.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $131.90 and a one year high of $210.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.28.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.95.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

