Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 748.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,803 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.0% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8,201.5% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 84,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 82,999 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $445,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,562.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 111,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 104,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.97 on Thursday, reaching $86.79. 1,091,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,830,969. The firm has a market cap of $105.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

