Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Boosted by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8,201.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,999 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.3% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.28. 732,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,830,969. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

