Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Cuts Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,621 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.07% of SailPoint Technologies worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.59. 21,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,574. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -262.24 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

