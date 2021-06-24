Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,571 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned 0.05% of Guidewire Software worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.06. 5,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,972. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.76. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.