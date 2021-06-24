Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Has $7.37 Million Stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the quarter. Eventbrite makes up approximately 1.6% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.36% of Eventbrite worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 46.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,317 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 40.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,613 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,908,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,618,000 after acquiring an additional 399,332 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,689,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,678,000 after acquiring an additional 314,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE EB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,618. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 3.10. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

