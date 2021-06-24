Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Purchases 40,622 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 40,622 shares during the quarter. RadNet comprises about 1.3% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in RadNet were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $761,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RadNet stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $34.42. 2,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,157. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.95 and a beta of 1.67.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.