Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.61. 1,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $79.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

