Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Trims Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP cut its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Rogers were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Rogers by 54.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Rogers during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Rogers by 14,033.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROG shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,720,166 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.87. 517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $206.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.11.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

