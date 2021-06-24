Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Afterpay in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFTPF opened at $94.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.69. Afterpay has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $124.75.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. The company offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services.

