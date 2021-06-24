Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Shares Up 3.4%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.26. 1,575 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGGZF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.44.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

