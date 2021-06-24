Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

NYSE A opened at $147.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.32. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,277.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

