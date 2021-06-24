Agios Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,267 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,710% compared to the average daily volume of 70 put options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGIO. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,218 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,841,000 after acquiring an additional 891,047 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $42,556,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,691,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,295,000 after acquiring an additional 336,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 408.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 354,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 284,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AGIO opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.66. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

