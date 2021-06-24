AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $17.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $84,389,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342,977 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,281.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,385,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,011 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8,281.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

