AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Hits $0.0015

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $53,140.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Doctor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

AI Doctor Coin Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

