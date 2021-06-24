AIOZ Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.05 Million (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 24th. AIOZ Network has a total market capitalization of $17.60 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AIOZ Network has traded down 49% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00056185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.68 or 0.00615455 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00040081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000289 BTC.

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ Network is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,278,573 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIOZ Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AIOZ Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

