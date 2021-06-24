Akshay Vaishnaw Sells 14,708 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Akshay Vaishnaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40.

On Monday, April 19th, Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $510,205.02.

ALNY stock opened at $174.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The company had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

