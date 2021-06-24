Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 429.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Albemarle by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $163.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.94. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

