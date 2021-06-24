Alchemy Pay 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $592,632.00 (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and $592,632.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.74 or 0.00328724 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00122826 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00187803 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004916 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,510,092,907 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

