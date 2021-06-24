ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) Declares $0.11 Final Dividend

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Sunday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.52.

Get ALE Property Group alerts:

About ALE Property Group

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) is the owner of Australia's largest portfolio of freehold pub properties. Established in November 2003, ALE owns a portfolio of around 86 pub properties across the five mainland states of Australia. All of the properties are leased to Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group Limited (ALH) for an average initial term of around a further 9 years.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for ALE Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALE Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.