Aleph.im (ALEPH) 24-Hour Volume Tops $213,182.00

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000505 BTC on major exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $17.66 million and $213,182.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00055950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00020892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.88 or 0.00615910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00040284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00077169 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,771,364 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.