Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend by 61.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Alexander & Baldwin has a dividend payout ratio of 156.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.7%.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,885.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

