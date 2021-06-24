Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.700-7.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $183.93 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $193.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 59.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.00.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

