Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALFVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.28. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $38.16.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.6426 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

