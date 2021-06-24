Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $937.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce sales of $937.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $916.90 million to $965.90 million. Align Technology reported sales of $352.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $605.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 105.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $592.71. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $251.11 and a 52-week high of $647.20.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,148,000 after purchasing an additional 32,673 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

